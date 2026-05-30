From work choices and financial concerns to family matters and emotional well-being, today’s horoscope offers a blend of caution, encouragement and clarity. Ganesha’s insights for all 12 zodiac signs point out when to take initiative, when to ease off and how to navigate the day effectively.

Aries: Romance will be topmost on your mind. At home, prosperity will bring peace, and vice versa. You need to go easy on expenditure and ask yourself if you really need all that stuff. That way, you may even save yourself from investing in some crooked schemes, says Ganesha.

Taurus: Lady Luck is generous with any activity you undertake today, says Ganesha. Generous to such an extent that you will surpass your own expectations in the results you achieve. You will display your ability to be flexible and fit in, no matter how and where.

Gemini: A day filled with love, tenderness and delight — the kind of day when babies are born, families reunite, and good news never stops pouring in. However, the afternoon may be a little rough on a day which will be otherwise high on happiness. Get ready for a surprise from your sweetheart. A candlelit dinner? Shhh… Ganesha doesn’t want to spoil the fun. Have a delightful evening.

Cancer: There is nothing more enchanting and alluring to you than some passionate time with your love interest. The only problem that Ganesha sees here is that there may be too many love interests. Your partner is likely to see a different side of you in the evening, and he/she may like it very much. The Scorpio in you can make anyone fall on their knees, begging for your love. Today, the Scorpio side of you is dominant. Professionally, you will be able to resolve a lot of issues that have been nagging you.

Leo: You may blame the weather, but it still doesn’t change the fact that today, you shall be more or less in the doldrums, with little prospect of feeling strong and spirited, says Ganesha. This, coupled with other things, may lead to confrontation and quarrels with peers on the work front. Bearing the state you are in, it seems prudent to hold the launch of any new business project today. But things shall begin to look better towards the evening, as you manage to have a wonderful time with your kin, says Ganesha.

Virgo: Fortune will favour you today. You will be able to pull off anything you try your hand at today, says Ganesha. In some cases, despite poor expectations, you will receive good news in the form of great results. Bend and budge when you need to, flexibility and adjustments will win you the favour of others.

Libra: Ganesha foretells of unfavourable situations today. But despite that, your endurance will be your winning formula for success. You are likely to keep your colleagues pleased and entertained all day today. You may decide to make your love life your main concern later in the day.

Scorpio: You are likely to pay maximum attention to family, friends and relatives, predicts Ganesha. On the academic front, children will perform exceptionally well in examinations. You may invest money in land and a home. In the evening, you will find time to cool your heels and enjoy the pursuit of pleasure, says Ganesha.

Sagittarius: In all probability, your inborn talents will be recognised and rewarded at work, predicts Ganesha. Your colleagues will possibly instigate you in the afternoon. But later in the day, your boss will positively inspire you to scale greater heights. Do not get carried away by your success.

Capricorn: Don’t be surprised if you get unexpected success in your financial dealings, it’s all on the cards! You will be pliant, more than the usual, and will be sensitive to and understanding of others’ problems, says Ganesha. For those pursuing studies, academic growth is certain.

Aquarius: Today, you will battle clutter! You clean up and organise, and actually find the process therapeutic. You will also solve problems in a jiffy. There are decisions to be made, and Ganesha suggests that you research carefully before you make up your mind.

Pisces: You will need to get your priorities right if you wish to be able to successfully deal with the increased responsibilities that will be heaped on your plate today, says Ganesha. Try not to let your frustrations burst through. It will only prod your subordinates to claim that they are overworked and hence deserving of more pay.