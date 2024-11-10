Discover your horoscope today and astrology predictions for zodiac signs. Get daily horoscope updates and accurate astrology readings for your star sign, daily updates on love, career, and life. Find out what the stars have in store for you.

Aries: You already feel deeply connected to the universe. But today, you may want to particularly thank God for all His small mercies. You cherish your loved ones even more today, says Ganesha, and you may spend lavishly on people dear to you.

Taurus: Anxiety will keep your nerves swollen for the most of the day, feels Ganesha. On the work front, you will face success later in the day. You will be a role model for business efficiency and people will try to follow in your footsteps. Your efforts will be validated with generous profits.

Gemini: You are likely to make a list of your daily chores that take most of your time. Then you will find a way to outsource these activities or eliminate them from your routine altogether. You will also devote a lot of your time to meditation. Health of a family member may give you some anxious moments, feels Ganesha.

Cancer: You think you are smart, You will be most certainly savouring the positive aspects of your life. Sometimes, it is quite possible that you find yourself at the end of your wits. You had better sit together with your spouse and thrash out personality clashes and private quarrels, suggests Ganesha.

Leo: A moment once lost is not going to come back. So, it’s about time you realised the value of time, says Ganesha, because time is money. On this day, set everything to a schedule and figure out your tasks right down to the brass tacks. Personal organisers are a good bet, but if you are old school, then maybe you would rather prefer a diary and a calendar. Either of the options works just fine, suggests Ganesha.

Virgo: Communication is your best handgun and creativity your best bullet. Ganesha feels you are full of energy, enthusiasm and exuberance. Creativity, though, will be at its best in an atmosphere free of pressure and strain, cautions Ganesha.

Libra: When you aim big, it is the small things that somehow manage to irritate you the most. Ganesha foresees you being troubled immensely by minute things today. But do not let this dampen your spirit, because today is also a day when you shall be receptive to new ideas. Allow for things to be absorbed by you today and maintain an even balance. Do that and you may produce wonderful results at work and rake in the money from various sources, says Ganesha.

Scorpio: You may face the music from bosses today, forecasts Ganesha. Your colleagues too may not warm up to you and offer half-hearted support. Novices knocking on the doors of career may look forward to belated success in interviews and final selection.

Sagittarius: You nearly become a superhero in the eyes of your near and dear ones, says Ganesha. And what more? You love your new avatar. Good news is on its way as promotion or increment is on the cards.

Capricorn: After running about helter-skelter to get your work done, you will sit back and spend the day planning the course of future action. Sudden and unexpected profits are on the cards, but you will need to be mindful of how best you utilise them. You can expect a few good opportunities to knock at the door but open the door before they turn to look for shelter elsewhere.

Aquarius: Some days, you crave to know everything. Today is one such day. You will also prove a worthy opponent. You may upset your adversaries’ plans, much to your advantage. You have it in you to be a scholar. You will also prove the strength of your character, especially when the going gets tough.

Pisces: Today is likely to be a day of mixed fortunes, says Ganesha. While a hectic morning and a positively frantic afternoon will see you at your wits’ end, a sumptuous dinner with your sweetheart, followed by a sensuous evening, will delight you out of your mind.