From career moves to matters of the heart, the stars hold unique insights for every zodiac sign today. Here’s what Ganesha predicts for Aries through Pisces.

Aries: Feeling sentimental always gets in the way. If things don’t go your way, life seems glum. But take a look at the food on the table, Levi’s in the cupboard and your spaniel licking your toes, and you will thank God for a blessed life. You’re welcome, says Ganesha.

Taurus: You will notice significant development in your business dealings, predicts Ganesha. Your progress may slow down in the afternoon. Later in the day, financial opportunities will knock at your door. You will also make worthwhile progress in relationship matters, predicts Ganesha.

Gemini: Today, you are likely to get some attractive options for buying a new house, says Ganesha. The afternoon will be all about striking deals, which will go on smoothly. You can be sure of success in joint ventures, but not if they include robbing a bank! You may attend classes in classical music or another such art form in the evening.

Cancer: Today, you will efficiently divide your time between business and pleasure, predicts Ganesha. You are looking forward to sealing big business deals and starting new projects. If a student, you will raise your voice against discrimination and injustice.

Leo: Call it a day with a positive difference, but today, you are more keen and inclined towards entertainment and relaxation. Everybody needs a break from the routine, says Ganesha, so make the most of today. On a more personal note, you are required to make subtle moves as there are hints that you may want to give your love life a more definite turn, like a marriage. You and your beloved will spend the evening in passionate embraces. On a more cautionary note, take extra care while travelling, especially if you are alone.

Virgo: Ganesha foretells that your professional life will get a boost today. There will also be some perks coming your way. You can execute your plans to perfection. Your family members will shower their unconditional love on you in the evening. All in all, says Ganesha, it is an optimistic day.

Libra: We all have our own worlds to manage and play the superhero for. And our family, friends and work are what make up our world. Ganesha foresees a day in which you shall remain engrossed in managing these different aspects of your life. Expect to find your financial prospects shine bright on the professional front, and bask in the approval that you receive for your actions. Take charge and look for positive results in matters of relationships, says Ganesha.

Scorpio: You share an unspoken bond with your partner; your eyes speak a thousand words even when you do not talk to each other. Your skills and talents at work are likely to grab attention, and you may even receive a round of applause for it. Time to bask in the glory of success, says Ganesha.

Sagittarius: Spirituality may overwhelm every other state of your being today, feels Ganesha. Unavoidable expenses may also be on the cards, where you must ensure you get the value for your money. Besides an odd shopping spree or some light socialising with friends and family, you are inclined to visit a holy shrine today in quest of spiritual peace, says Ganesha.

Capricorn: Faced with an unrelenting boss? Give him that million-dollar smile you flash to woo others; it might just work today. The first half of the day will be good for those looking to start a new venture, says Ganesha. But don’t expect miracles to happen; you will not achieve success overnight, and certainly not if you don’t have your actions well planned. Exhausted by the day’s work, you are likely to spend an exciting evening with your sweetheart.

Aquarius: Success ahoy! Go on, challenge your friends to a game, or your adversaries to a deadline. Today is your day, says Ganesha. Your image, too, gets a makeover due to your superhero antics! Enjoy it while it lasts, and before the wheels turn once again.

Pisces: Today is a slightly risky day for you, so tread cautiously when it comes to financial dealings. Read the fine print and thoroughly thrash out the nitty-gritty of any contracts you commit to. Any mistakes made now could come back later and exact a heavy price. There are also chances of conflict with your partner or spouse. Be on your guard, says Ganesha.