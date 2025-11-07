From career moves to matters of the heart, the stars hold unique insights for every zodiac sign today. Here’s what Ganesha predicts for Aries through Pisces.

Aries: You are uptight about what is yours, and today, you are even less keen on sharing. This possessiveness may have to do with a certain ‘someone’. Ganesha says matters regarding love are going forward intensely, and your marital life will blossom.

Taurus: Your vision today will have a hue of green as you will be drawn to money like a fly to sweets. Taste the power of money with fortune as the monkey on your back. You may buy a pendant or a necklace today, and your haggling skills will save you from being swindled, says Ganesha.

Gemini: Today, you may resume your quest for spirituality, which you had aborted some time back. However, that doesn’t mean you are on your way to sainthood. You are just trying to get close to your inner self. Though you will be frugal while spending on yourself, your lavish treatment of your beloved will stump everyone, including him/her, predicts Ganesha.

Cancer: You are likely to be a little over-zealous and over-analytical today, foretells Ganesha. You should not be too forceful or severe on others. This will help you save a few friendships and will make sure that your reputation remains intact. It is best to avoid conflicts and differences with your peers and bosses, suggests Ganesha.

Leo: There are chances of conflict on the home front today. However, you will be able to solve these problems owing to your understanding nature. However, these conflicts would likely not have cropped up if you had paid more attention to your family. You appreciate the wonderful things in life today, says Ganesha.

Virgo: Keep an open mind and give vent to your imagination. You will feel very creative today and will pursue your innovative ideas. Luck will favour you, and some things on which you took some risk will bear fruit. You will be very energetic and enthusiastic about all the work you do. Ganesha says it is an auspicious day to arrange social gatherings.

Libra: Ganesha says that your social status will increase now. Today is an auspicious day for venturing into a new business or changing your profession. For those involved in the fields of interior design or running beauty parlours, now is an especially bountiful time for making progress in your business.

Scorpio: A cheerful day lies ahead of you, especially for the business community. It’s a clincher, as good deals not only come to your doorstep, but also yield good business. Feel that you are the king of the world; bring out the best in you, and you are bound to succeed.

Sagittarius: Murmurs of discontent will reach your ears, especially from those very near. But if you go about pleasing one and all, you may not defuse the bomb completely. Exercise caution and a lot of patience, says Ganesha. Your tolerance will not only help you overcome the problem, but also help you in addressing dissent in your cadres.

Capricorn: Good news for students! If you have been trying your luck for studies abroad, today is an opportune day, says Ganesha. Also, get your priorities straight and see that you achieve them one by one, for only a well-planned move can take you a step closer to your ambition. Those engaged in the stock exchange and dealing with shares can expect a fruitful day ahead.

Aquarius: Ganesha advises you to make a simple change in your routine, and things will work out superbly. You also get recognition and rewards for past achievements. But that does not mean you become complacent, says Ganesha. Get going, as hard work is still the surest way to salvation!

Pisces: Ferdinand the Bull would be the cartoon character that would most aptly describe you today. Calmness will be second nature to you, and wisdom will ooze from your pores. Communal harmony is something dear to your heart, and your amenability will see you achieve it, says Ganesha.