Horoscope gives you glimpses into your future through zodiac signs and rules of astrology. Astrologers have analyzed the stars and aligned the cosmos to provide accurate predictions for all zodiac signs, including Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces. Discover what the celestial bodies have in store for you and make informed decisions based on astrology, horoscope, and your specific zodiac sign.

Aries: When taking any decisions about the future, common sense is a good thing to possess. Make your calculations, seek guidance, take out the astrological charts, but, Ganesha says, in the final reckoning let your common sense prevail.

Taurus: Your business and professional affairs will be well planned and organized this day, says Ganesha. Everything will run as scheduled. Your outstanding managing abilities, your business acumen will get noticed and appreciated. The home front may, however, not be as bright. The family scene is likely to be cheerless and gloomy. Forget your natural postures and preferences. Be open, and responsive to your family members. You just might see smiles coming back to their faces

Gemini: Financial matters could become a cause of worry. You need to cut down on unnecessary expenses. You could look at investing in real estate. You will spend the evening blissfully with your spouse or partner, says Ganesha.

Cancer: Can too much of love be a bad thing? Well, you will find it today, warns Ganesha. Today you may find your relationship in throes of chaos. There may be an outburst of emotions by both of you. And, if you both share the same sun sign then the situation may get out of control due to such overflow of emotions. Thus, you should keep a strict tab on your sentiments.

Leo: You will not compromise with your principles today, and will feel satisfied with yourself as a result. However, do not lose your conciliatory approach. You need to be practical and businesslike about your professional affairs, says Ganesha.

Virgo: Ganesha advises you to knit emotions and reasoning together. There may be an emotional overkill in the afternoon today. However, luck will turn out to be in your favour later in the day when you decide impulsively to go for an outing.

Libra: Ganesha says today is a good day for any government-related work. Those of you who are government officials will find the day beneficial to them. Your life partner will prove lucky for you and you will be able to spend quality time with your dearest friends. The evening will be one that you will cherish for a long time to come.

Scorpio: Lucky are your children today, as you shower love, care and affection on them. Promotion or increment awaits you at work. There’s a woman behind every successful man they say. In your case, your spouse is likely to be your constant supporter. This will make you feel complete and satisfied, says Ganesha.

Sagittarius: Love life and your sweetheart are likely to occupy your day. You may build castles in the air! You would like to give your wardrobe a makeover. To sum it up, you and your friends set out on a shopping spree and splurge big time! Make the most of the benevolent day, says Ganesha.

Capricorn: Some unexpected turn of events may leave you upset, but you will still manage to put up a happy face and continue with your work. You’ll divert your mind somewhere else and eventually change your mood, too. If you expecting some good news from the foreign shores, today the wait will be finally over, foresees Ganesha.

Aquarius: You don’t only speak for yourself, but also for those who suffer from injustice and discrimination. Don’t take more load on your shoulders than you can carry, advises Ganesha, otherwise, others will criticise you. Listen to your loved ones; understand their desires and needs to build a more harmonious environment at home.

Pisces: You will have no unnecessary worry today. You will be very tolerant and generous today and thus will readily forgive people. This may be very good but ensure that people don’t take advantage of you.