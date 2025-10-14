Discover your horoscope today and astrology predictions for zodiac signs. Get daily horoscope updates and accurate astrology readings for your star sign, daily updates on love, career, and life. Find out what the stars have in store for you.

Aries: Today, you may want to express your artistic streak. Hence, you may either decide to paint the walls of your house in vibrant colours or touch up some old unused furniture in Art Deco style. You may even get nostalgic about an old matchbox collection and decide to restore it. Ganesha encourages all such fulfilling activities.

Taurus: A good day for money and love (you need more?). A quality, professional approach will help you shine out in business today. Be it launching a product or marketing it, you will win yourself hearts, smiles and a bundle of green. Let the leader in you take over during the day and the lover in you return by night, says Ganesha.

Gemini: Emotionally, this will be a delightful day; professionally, it will be a successful day; and personally, it will be a beautiful day. A very good day, indeed! If you haven’t already, get ready to tie the proverbial nuptial knot.

Cancer: You will ponder over financial matters, says Ganesha. There is a chance of investing in new ventures. Events in the afternoon may enhance your social prestige. People form a high opinion about you and give you respect.

Leo: The last you remember, your soul mate was not a cross between Marquis de Sade and a Chinese politician, so it might be a little unnerving for you to come to terms with the authoritarian and dominating side of your partner, says Ganesha. Just remember that feeling offended is not the solution; what is really required is that you thrash out your individual differences for the sake of the larger interests of your family. Also, workplace pressure takes its toll on you and puts you at your wits’ end. Time to call in for some reinforcements, suggests Ganesha.

Virgo: Creativity is bubbling inside you, asking to be uncorked. You may be struggling more than enough to tackle challenges thrown at you. Cash benefits will come your way at office. But Ganesha advises you to pay due attention to your health.

Libra: Ganesha says you should beware of small and petty issues that may crop up today and make you undergo mental stress. This is the time to meditate or do yoga and focus on improving your mental state of mind. Towards the evening, you will get some sad news about a close relativ,e which will trouble you, but remember, no state of mind remains forever- after sadness, there will be happiness following it.

Scorpio: Now is the time to hit the right note. As you are loaded with work, show your intelligence and try to win over your superiors and bosses. For all the businessmen, Ganesha advises to delay the bidding on sealed tenders if they are planning to do it today. The day is so hectic that you just want to relax in the evening.

Sagittarius: You juggle between your passion and profession today and try to strike a perfect balance between the two. You are ambitious and will let this be known to the world through your work. At the end of the day, you will nurture your talent and passion and feel liberated, says Ganesha.

Capricorn: Various issues may perturb you, making you feel like it may not be a very fulfilling day. But at work, fortune will be biased towards you and will bring all the luck you need to excel in the work you may have undertaken, says Ganesha. Incidentally, sentiments may hamper your ability to take rational decisions, while high expectations of the loved ones will burden you with tremendous pressure.

Aquarius: Today, you will have a mix bag of struggle and success both. Patience and performance may go through some testing times at work. But be strong and don’t get disheartened, as this will not last for long, feels Ganesha. The busy day will have a perfect end with you spending some quality time with your sweetheart.

Pisces: Your emotions are likely to rule you today. Expenses, which will cause you to dip into your savings, are indicated. Evening should see you build up an amazing connection with a special someone, says Ganesha.