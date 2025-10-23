Feeling curious about what lies ahead? From love and work to luck and emotions, Ganesha’s daily horoscope reveals how the stars may shape your day. Whether you’re an ambitious Aries, a thoughtful Virgo, or a romantic Pisces, find out what the universe has in store for you today.

Aries: If you get a chance to display your presentation skills, don’t lose it, says Ganesha. Your eloquence may receive wide acclaim. Your children, too, may give you reason to be proud. Do remember to take time out for the elderly in your family.

Taurus: You may feel that you woke up on the wrong side of the bed today, says Ganesha. The day is filled with a fair share of jittery moments and lingering worry. Stand firm and remember that every night has a dawn. The law of averages will make your evening more enjoyable. You may discuss certain intimate issues with your sweetheart for the betterment of your relationship.

Gemini: Your day will be spent indulging in activities that appeal to you. You may go out shopping with your family members or go out to dinner with friends. A lesiurely, entertainment-filled, fun day awaits you, says Ganesha.

Cancer: You may face unwanted events and circumstances. As a result, you will feel sad. Yet you will wriggle out of it with your efficiency. Put in efforts in studies, says Ganesha. Remember that in success, destiny is one per cent and effort is 99 per cent.

Leo: One way to assure success is by believing in oneself and one’s abilities. Let this confidence and your high spirits take you to newer heights today, says Ganesha. Remain cheerful all day long, and you will see your hardships disappear as you tackle them with consummate skill. But more importantly, Ganesha foresees the day leading you to a fulfilling evening. Enjoy!

Virgo: A medley of good and bad awaits you today. Emotionally, people will find you immature and inconsistent. But your bag o’ jokes is never empty, and you remain the jester as always. Ganesha advises you to meditate and engage in spiritually rich activities to channel and focus all your talents.

Libra: There is no end to work, so buckle up, as it is highly probable that work pressure will take up most of your time today. This leaves precious little for your family, but as always, they fully understand. Ganesha expects you to be both hard-working and conscientious today. You may also launch a new business scheme, especially if you are self-employed.

Scorpio: The spectre of financial instability will keep haunting you. But there can be a brighter side to life, too, says Ganesha. Long-overdue payments might get encashed today. And those blind bluffs you call sometimes in business might pay handsome rewards, predicts Ganesha.

Sagittarius: You may have women swooning over you today; such is your charm and way with them, says Ganesha. But friends are highly valuable to you, and you shall spend much time with them, cherishing their company and reliving amazing times spent together.

Capricorn: It may seem to be an unusual combination, but you will experience pain and pleasure in equal measure today, says Ganesha. The errands you may have to run at home will leave you exhausted, so conserve some energy for the rest of the day. Your wit can get you whatever you want, but it’s important that you use it in the right way and not just to meet your selfish interests.

Aquarius: Good news may hit home today. Promotion, profit, scholarship, anything you’ve been working for will probably materialise. You are ingenious and will crack the toughest of problems with consummate ease. Ganesha sees money lenders and brokers doing well.

Pisces: Being a friend in need is what today will be about, says Ganesha. Making new acquaintances and associations is also on the cards. Try not to let jealousy mar your better judgment while you are at it.