Know what the stars have in store for you with the help of the horoscope for October 20. From Aries to Cancer, here are the detailed predictions for love, luck, and money on the auspicious occasion of Diwali.

Aries: You feel lost and thoroughly depressed today. This will make you turn towards spirituality, says Ganesha. You will devote more time to meditation and will pray a lot. Despite the adverse circumstances, Ganesha says you will make a good deal of material headway.

Taurus: Religious sentiments will be ruling your thoughts today, says Ganesha. This is a great day for making a trip to a temple or a popular religious destination. You should take your parents and other family members along on this auspicious journey. Your parents are sure to shower their love and blessings upon you and pray for your well-being. All in all, the day will turn out to be a hectic and tiring one, but very satisfying and enjoyable.

Gemini: You will be afforded full cooperation by your relatives and friends. You will also be able to provide a solution to their problems by utilising your practical thinking. You will be influenced by your emotions while choosing between multiple alternatives. You need to carefully weigh the pros and cons of any decision you make today, says Ganesha.

Cancer: A shopping spree with your darling is likely to be the highlight of the day, even though you will be paying for almost everything. Though you have decided to be this lavish out of sheer love, your sweetheart will more than return the favour with a sweaty thank-you “return gift” in the evening.

Leo: You will pay serious attention to your work. You will feel that you have no option but to work hard. You will not be in the mood for socialising. This is only a temporary phase; hence, there is no need to worry. You will be back to your usual gregarious self in no time at all, says Ganesha.

Virgo: Ganesha advises you to quantify your worth in the spheres of emotions and sentiments. You will prepare yourself for everything, from games to peers to family. However, at the same time, you will realise your shortcomings. Ganesha foretells that from today on, the artist in you will begin to come to the fore.

Libra: Ganesha says that today you shall be very careful in money matters. It is nothing to do with miserliness at all. When buying things, you will be careful while spending money and will stick to your budget. On the other hand, when you are out with your loved ones, you will not think about holding back and will spend lavishly. Ganesha says to take a balanced approach in everything in life, and things will go well for you.

Scorpio: You wish to make an image makeover in your office. You are tough and determined, and your work knows no limit when it comes to achieving your targets. You will love to brainstorm and give innovative ideas to colleagues and bosses. However, don’t give away your best ideas to anyone, advises Ganesha.

Sagittarius: Your far-sightedness and brilliance will not only impress your peers but also help you rope in big clients and huge projects. Cheers to that! Thanks to your systematic and disciplined approach, you are entitled to be the “most desirable” employee of the company. Businesses may look forward to huge profits, predicts Ganesha.

Capricorn: Whatever field you are in, your career matters will top your priority list. You will put your personal life on the back burner for a while. This change of focus will surely bring you great rewards, as your performance will drastically improve and everyone will appreciate your efforts. Credit goes to your family members and well-wishers for believing in you in the toughest of times and supporting you along the way, says Ganesha.

Aquarius: It’s a day you may want to spend with yourself. But it may still not bring the desired peace and tranquillity. An unpleasant situation may force you to deal with reality, says Ganesha. You now realise how much strength you derive from your devotion to God.

Pisces: You will find favourable conditions at work as you coordinate with your colleagues and seniors to tackle tough problems. You will be able to get the desirable results for all the effort you put in at the office, says Ganesha. Those engaging in business will be able to make some strong and useful contacts today, which will be handy in the future. Ganesha suggests that you be outgoing today and continue to do so to maintain your profits

