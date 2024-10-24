Discover your horoscope today and astrology predictions for zodiac signs. Get daily horoscope updates and accurate astrology readings for your star sign, daily updates on love, career, and life. Find out what the stars have in store for you.

Aries: You may pick up the hammer and chisel today. No, you’re not taking up sculpture; you’re finally giving in to your spouse’s demands to take some home improvement measures. It’s in your interest to be speedy and focused, as you are the guilty party, says Ganesha.

Taurus: There is a strong possibility of receptivity and sensitivity in your love life. On the downside, your negativity may lead to mediocre results. You are a fire-fighter when it comes to others’ problems, but can forget digging a well for your own home, says Ganesha.

Gemini: Emotional and material security will hold equal importance today. You want to be in love, but you know that love can’t buy you dough. In academics, you will be able to solve whatever problems you set your mind on. Your spare time will be spent on devising methods of making the best use of your knowledge. Today, you will make crucial choices concerning higher studies, predicts Ganesha.

Cancer: In all likelihood, this is going to be a fairly easy day for you, says Ganesha. The only tough part of the day would be how to spend it. There will be hardly anything to do, anyone to talk to. Ideally, this is what you would call a perfect day. But not today. Today, you’ll miss people. You will find yourself more at peace with the unbearable chaos of the outer world than the deafening calm of your solitude. So, when you get your chance to rejoin the human race in its daily messy routine, you will be more than happy to oblige, says Ganesha

Leo: Call it an epiphany of sorts, but today promises to be a day of revelations for you. Finally, things fall into place as your Odyssey nears its end, and you come to terms with your hidden talents, says Ganesha. Follow your heart and dive into the bottomless pool of your imagination. With limitless ideas, and a silver spoon to match your steady hand, you are perfectly poised to act on what you have thought out clearly.

Virgo: Ganesha predicts that your writing skills will possibly help you vent your feelings without offending others. You will complete your pending assignments. Great success will knock at your door in anything and everything you undertake today, predicts Ganesha.

Libra: Health is always a key issue, and today, you may have to pay some special attention to the same. It may be some elderly person in the family, or even you. Take the time to give it your full attention to avoid any further complications. You may do well to undergo a physical examination yourself. Remember, health is wealth. Take care. Ganesha wishes you a healthy day.

Scorpio: The target is locked in and the arrow is shot. It is only a matter of time before Cupid celebrates and hits the bull’s eye and you find yourself in the mush of things. Sentiments and romance will be the order of the day. There is a good chance that marriage proposals or new relationships will find their footing today, says Ganesha.

Sagittarius: Appreciation for all that excellent work you have put in is a no-go for you! Yet, you stand to gain nothing by losing your heart. While the acknowledgement you are looking for has been delayed, Ganesha says it has not been denied and is in the offing already.

Capricorn: New projects and partnerships will keep you busy today, says Ganesha. If a meeting is scheduled, you may be praised vociferously for your ability to make the right decision at the right time. You may also bag rewards for the commendable efforts you’ve put in the past.

Aquarius: If Elvis Presley is who you dreamed of being, today may be your day! You seem to impress one and all, and even money flows in! You play smart today and everything seems to work in your favour. Take care, says Ganesha, things may not be as they seem.

Pisces: You can probably count your chickens before they hatch today, for it is likely that every nest egg you expect to mint money will. A good day to trade in the stock markets as well, as long as you keep in mind that the horns of a rampaging Bull market can be every bit as deadly as the paws of a lumbering Bear market, says Ganesha.