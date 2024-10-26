Discover your horoscope today and astrology predictions for zodiac signs. Get daily horoscope updates and accurate astrology readings for your star sign, daily updates on love, career, and life. Find out what the stars have in store for you.

Aries: Ganesha says go ahead and indulge in your artistic self today. You can reorganise your home or workplace. Expenses are on the cards. If you have been longing for that expensive dressing table or a study table, buy it. Indulgence is okay sometimes.

Taurus: Clarity will be a concentric circle today. You may feel trapped in a labyrinth, puzzled and perplexed, about a personal problem, predicts Ganesha. You may not be inclined to deal with unpleasant situations in the afternoon. You will exhibit your flair with words that may impress people around you, says Ganesha.

Gemini: Today, you will be busy doing grocery shopping and other household chores. By noon, you will be pretty bored. You are likely to walk up to unknown people and chat with them to kill time. You are also likely to experiment and take a trip to the wild side. You know how to dress up, and today, you will be a real show-stopper!

Cancer: Love is not just in the air, it is everywhere. The love bug will bite you so hard that it may make you weep. If you are a part of a long-standing relationship, you will fall in love with your partner all over again. Though you may feel restless in the afternoon for not being able to be with your lover, you will more than makeup for the lost time in the evening.

Leo: Your day will start off very ordinarily. The later half of the day too should prove to be uneventful. However, events occuring in the afternoon will win you the praise of your colleagues. You will try to improve yourself today. You will be inspired to take on some challenging projects, says Ganesha.

Virgo: Your amazing ability to play with words will stand you in good stead today. So much so that with your silken talk you will be able to charm your way into the heart of a member of the opposite sex later today. Work that has been postponed too often will be finished. Ganesha says it will be a great day ahead for doctors and those in the public sector.

Libra: Call it proof of the old saying, ‘Blood is thicker than water’, but it is your family that will stand you in good stead today, foresees Ganesha. And in keeping with your grateful nature, you are likely to repay your dues later in the day. Don’t be surprised if your rivals admit to your feats — it’s all in the stars today. Your smooth-talking skills and sugary tone will go a long way in stimulating your partner’s interest in you, hints Ganesha.

Scorpio: Your day will gravitate to being constructive today, predicts Ganesha. At work, your dedication will keep others on their toes; and you miles ahead. Marital bliss will be at its best. All in all, a colourful day, says Ganesha.

Sagittarius: The positivity in you might well be clouded today. Quite probably, find yourself to be at your wits’ end more often than not ere the day passes. Ganesha sees you sitting together with your better half and talking things out.

Capricorn: Those meddlesome neighbours of yours may suddenly come across as more seemly, and even if you can see through their ulterior motives, you will find yourself developing a good rapport with them, says Ganesha. Later in the day, you will indulge in literary works, which will provide food for thought. Finances will be in good shape, and there won’t be much that you would have to worry about. All in all, it will be a good day.

Aquarius: You will plan your day well. Good, says Ganesha, as it does away with the clutter in your schedule. That way, you will also get more time to do stuff you never came around doing it. So, bring out your old Cliff Richard records, and wipe clean your dusty LP player. You may finally get to revive old times!

Pisces: A good day for investments and speculations, especially in the real estate markets. Your gains will outweigh the risks associated with your transactions. However, maintain some monetary reserves to invest in other opportunities, as even better times are around the corner. You will come across as a happy soul in the face of such good fortune, says Ganesha.