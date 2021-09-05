Here is a guide to the week ahead for you. This is your forecast for September 6-12.

ARIES

This week, it is possible for all the financial planning to go down the road. You may have to spend more than your income which can cause stress. Those in business can face unforeseen challenges as they could find the going slow. Those working in a job will be able to perform better than their expectations, but relations with superiors must be improved. On the personal front, you should spend some time with your father and clear out any issues whatsoever. Take his advice on any issue that you may be facing. Students are advised to work on their concentration to better their performance. Health issues relating to spine and lower back can cause problems.

Tip of the week: Spend time with father

TAURUS

This week, workload management should be your top priority. There will be times when you will be flooded with unexpected work which, if not managed properly, can create imbalance in work and family life. Those in business will see growth signals which will make them feel satisfied. Working professionals will see some new opportunity coming their way which will work out well in the long run. Do not look to make any fresh investment at this stage as losses are indicated. Your elder siblings will help you in a family matter and you will be able to get rid of past stress. Students should participate in extracurricular activities to maintain their focus.

Tip of the week: Mange your workload efficiently

GEMINI

This week, you will need to keep your expenses in check. For this, while shopping for home, avoid spending money open-handedly. You will be able to improve your relationship with younger members of the household. Due to this, you will try to take responsibilities and take your family along with you. At the workplace, your seniors will appreciate your positive attitude. In fact, you will be able to make friends with your competitors. You should avoid all kinds of travel this week, otherwise, you will feel tired and stressed. Those students who have been preparing for competitive examinations will get success during this week.

Tip of the week: Avoid traveling

CANCER

This week, you need to be ready to face challenges. Most of you will get rid of previous financial constraints. You will realise that the support provided by family members and your partner in the past. It is advisable to acknowledge their effort and spend time with them. You will not have shortage of work to advance in your career, but in spite of this, you will not be able to maintain your focus. Also, some sense of desperation can be seen in you. At this time, students will get lucky in their education and their teachers will also be supporting them. On the health front, you need to be proactive in gauging your health concerns and take appropriate measures on time.

Tip of the week: Be ready to face challenges

LEO

This week, it is advisable to work on your financial strategy to improve your savings. Do not take impulsive decisions and weigh every opportunity properly. The week is going to be favourable if you or a member of your family desires to settle abroad. Most of you are likely to attain excellent results in your profession and will be able to experience monetary increment or promotion at work. You will be able to achieve all of it by adopting a diplomatic strategy with your discipline and hard work. Students will have to work hard, but they will be successful in their choice of subject. On the health front, avoid intoxication and eat health food.

Tip of the week: Explore opportunities to move abroad

VIRGO

There will be an improvement in your financial position during this week. Traders may have to go on an unsolicited journey to fulfil business requirements. Therefore, it would be better to avoid this journey now, otherwise, it will cause you mental stress. Those working can expect support from superiors and colleagues. An increment or promotion is on the cards. This time will be especially beneficial for students pursuing higher education. You are advised not to lose patience in case you get into any kind of argument with family members. Take proper rest and allow your body to recharge, else you can face some health issues.

Tip of the week: Maintain cordial relations

LIBRA

This week, you should avoid starting a new project or getting into a business partnership with anyone. There are indications that you may take such a decision without thinking about the future, because of which you will have to suffer losses in future. Also, be careful on the monetary front as no major investments should be made this week. You will share a close bond with friends and they will support you whenever required. Your mother will get rid of any prolonged disease and this may make you spend more time with her. Also, you may plan to visit a religious place after observing the betterment of the health of your parents.

Tip of the week: Avoid fresh investment

SCORPIO

This week, you will be high on energy and have tremendous enthusiasm. You will have a good time with your friends and family. Your career will progress well and you could be given new opportunities. In such a situation, keeping yourself calm, try to stay away from all kinds of stress. Avoid being pessimistic else you may miss out on new opportunities. Students studying technology, fashion, medical need to be vigilant about their health. Personal life will be satisfactory and your spouse will remain supportive. Your children will need your time, hence make yourself available for them. Health issues relating to eyes and ear can bother you.

Tip of the week: Avoid pessimistic attitude

SAGITTARIUS

Your social standing is likely to increase during this week. Involvement in philanthropic activities will serve you well. Your social standing is likely to increase. This week, avoid investing in land or any property. It is possible that along with the loss of money from this investment, you will have to suffer financial loss. On the domestic front, you should use your intelligence and influence to solve sensitive issues. Otherwise, a wrong image can be formed in the minds of others about you. Your children need to focus on their studies and avoid too much of physical activities like sports. Health issues relating to stomach can surface.

Tip of the week: Do philanthropy

CAPRICORN

This week, you can plan a trip with your friends. In order to achieve professional goals, you must prepare a growth plan. However, someone in the office can give rise to hurdles in those strategies. As a result, you need to be on your guard. Students must not underestimate their abilities due to ongoing criticism from others. It is better to enroll yourself in a professional course. On the domestic front, you will spend more time with family. Your spouse could see a positive change in career. Children can move out for higher studies. Health issues relating to feet and toes may need your attention.

Tip of the week: Be on your guard

AQUARIUS

Your health status will be better than before and therefore, you need to participate in activities that give you peace and contentment. You are advised to not lend or borrow money from anyone. For those in business, this time period is reflecting a strong possibility of profit. You will be making some new associations. This week, your willpower will become stronger, with the help of which you will be able to gain new achievements in your professional life. With the arrival of an unwanted guest at home, students are expected to spend the week in unproductive activities. Your mother’s health will improve and you would spend quality time with her.

Tip of the week: Do not lend money

PISCES

This will be a productive week for you as you will be witness new opportunities in your life. Those who are employed will experience financial gains by way of promotion. Those in a government job can see a transfer coming their way. Businesspeople can look to invest in new products as this is a favourable time for growth. This week, you will have to perform several household tasks which will improve the domestic environment. Students will need to move ahead in a planned manner and make a list of activities and tasks necessary for achieving their goals. Seasonal infections like cold and cough could bother you.

Tip of the week: Be prepared for multi-tasking

IANS