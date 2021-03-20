It is said planetary movements to a great extent affect the lives of people. The constellation, stars and planets, according to astrologers, determine how a person’s life will progress.

Today’s horoscope will help you plan your goals and targets successfully. Horoscopes are in fact a pointer of the times to come in relationships, jobs and various other subjects.

Gemini

If you need have to travel for business today, then go for it as it will be pleasant and profitable. Today your interest in social work will increase. Students will receive the blessings of their gurus. Today, there may be some malfunction in mother’s health, so pay special attention towards her food and drink. Today, you are being promoted in the job by the grace of high officials.

Cancer

Today will be moderately fruitful for you. Today there will be huge inflow of money from somewhere, which will strengthen your financial situation. If you want to invest somewhere then today would be the best day. Today your honour, status and reputation will increase. Do not make any decision in haste because hasty decisions can harm you.

Leo

Today you will get mixed results. You will get desired results in political field. You will make new plans in business, which will be beneficial for you in future. Today you may have problems related to your eyes so take care.

Virgo

Today will be moderately fruitful for you. You may take some important decisions for business. Today will be spent in philanthropy and service.

Libra

Today students will get special success in the field of education. New sources of income will be created in business, which will strengthen your financial condition. Today your speech will affect other people and respect will increase towards you. Today will be a busy day, which can have a greater impact on your health, so be cautious.