Here is a guide to the week ahead for you. This is your forecast for July 19-25.

This week, there will be an important transit happening relating to Mars. The red planet will be moving from Cancer to Leo sign on July 20. Mars denotes property, execution and aggression. It is a fiery and lively planet. It will now come out of the sign of emotions and will enter into the royal and fiery sign. Let’s see how this week’s planetary configuration will impact all zodiac signs.

ARIES

This week, you will remain energetic and will work with a fresh mindset. Your financial life will be good and there are possibilities of unforeseen gains. There could be extra workload this week, but you will manage to execute it with vigour. Those studying medicine will enjoy a positive phase in their life as they will be able to outperform their competitors. On the personal front, stay alert about your mother’s health. Those who are in a romantic relationship should avoid unwanted aggression, else it can disturb the relationship. You may face stomach issues relating to acidity. Avoid spicy food. Also, you are likely to be prone to bodily injuries this week.

Tip of the week: Work with a fresh mind

TAURUS

This week, your confidence will be high and you will be able to accomplish most of your work before the deadline. This is a favourable time to invest in any property and you will get a good deal as well. The time is equally auspicious to sell off any immovable asset. You will be able to pay off some old debt. Your family members may decide to make some changes to the interior of the house. Those of you married may face some disturbances with your partner due to personal issues. Most of your expenses this week will be on health and safety of your near and dear ones. Your immune system is likely to remain weak, hence do take advise from medical experts.

Tip of the week: Review your investments

GEMINI

Those unemployed will get new opportunities which will help them get back in their career. If you are looking for a job switch, then you will be fortunate to find a suitable option. Those who were waiting for a transfer can count on some good news. Some of you can make an important decision about getting into a business partnership with a relative. Your relationship with younger siblings may not be cordial and you should avoid getting into any dispute with them. You may go on a short trip with friends. The behaviour of your children can disturb you at times. You need to spend some more time with them and understand their feelings. Do some breathing exercises to keep healthy.

Tip of the week: New job offer on the cards

CANCER

This week will bring in good opportunities and projects where you can apply your skills and perform handsomely. Those who are into family business can expect good earnings as they can make fruitful deals. However, you are advised to be conscious about your words and tone this week, else you will end up making a lot of opponents. Unnecessary aggression at the workplace can rub people the wrong way which could work against you. Similarly, keep calm at home to enjoy family harmony. This week will be favourable for students in general as they would be passionate towards their subjects. Guard against seasonal infections, especially during the rainy season.

Tip of the week: Watch your words

LEO

This week you will be beaming with positivity but try not to be over-confident. You will have strong will power which will make it easier to achieve your goals. Those working with the government will be vested with more authority to handle new assignments. Avoid spending money without proper planning, else it can negatively impact your financial health. Those in a love relationship need to be a bit bold to address unforeseen challenges. But don’t let your partner feel neglected. Married people may face some misunderstanding with their partner which should be resolved with a calm mind. On the health front, you could face headaches and gastric issues.

Tip of the week: Avoid over-confidence

VIRGO

This week will bring mixed results for you. Those in business or in a job can expect monetary gains and can gain wealth from several sources. At the workplace, you will be recognised for your efforts. However, you may get overstressed and have disturbed sleep. You also may see some unexpected expenditure. If you are planning to settle abroad, then this may not be the right time. Also, if you are already working abroad, then you may see some struggle in your life. Married people may get into some argument with their partner which can spoil their mental peace. Some of you will also remain prone to injury, hence drive carefully.

Tip of the week: Manage your stress well

LIBRA

This week, you will be able to overcome some of the most challenging tasks easily. You will work hard to achieve success. And in this process, you will get support from your family and friends. If you are an athlete, then you will achieve success at this time. Those in business must avoid making any new investment and not trust anyone quickly. Do not make any decision in haste. You will also spend on household items and for the leisure of your family. Those in a love relationship can get into some quarrel with their partner and they should tackle the situation peacefully. Choose your words carefully else you may end up hurting others unknowingly.

Tip of the week: Avoid making hasty decisions

SCORPIO

This week will be full of activities for you. Your management skills at work will be recognised by everyone. There will be firmness in your speech and people will respect you. However, it is advised for you to not get engaged in office politics as it may hinder your growth. Those working with the government can see an elevation in their designation. It is advised that anything that you do at this time should be as per law. On the family front, health of your mother can be impacted and you need to take care of her. There will be harmony among everyone in the family and married people will receive the support of their partner.

Tip of the week: Be firm in your speech

SAGITTARIUS

This week will be favourable for your professional life as new opportunities will come your way to change your present job. Those of you planning to pursue higher education should utilise this period as they will be fortunate to achieve their goals. You may face some complexities in your relationship with your father and you are advised to not have any heated discussion with him. You will get assistance from your younger siblings in completing pending work. Those who are in romantic relationship will share a warm bond with their partner. You may plan to take your relationship to the next level and introduce your partner to your family.

Tip of the week: Marriage on the cards

CAPRICORN

There may be a sudden gain in your income during this week. Be secretive about your business plans and deals, since you will be closely watched by your competitors who will be looking forward to stealing your ideas. If you are planning to buy a vehicle, then delay it for now as the stars are not supporting the same right now. You may face some misunderstanding with family members. Avoid stretching the issue, else it may go from bad to worse. Students can get good news of admission at a renowned institution. You are advised to take good care of your health and be watchful of your eating habits. Avoid intake of excess sugar.

Tip of the week: Watch your diet

AQUARIUS

You will be flowing with energy and dynamism during this week. Those of you in business will flourish as their reputation will get enhanced which will help in winning new customers. Thus, by all means there will be expansion in your resources and business will grow. Those who are in partnership firms will also work with fierce intensity and will be able to bag orders. You may also get help from your friends and acquaintances during this period. You may travel for work, which will bring productive results in the near future. Those married are advised to be cautious, as they face some issues at home.

Tip of the week: Work on your image

PISCES

This week, you will be able to achieve success but with some struggle and hard work. At times, you may not receive the support of your colleagues. It is advised that you work as humanely as possible and avoid any unrealistic expectation. You may have to do some unexpected expenditure which might disbalance your finances. In terms of family life, you may get into an argument with your brother, which you should sort out peacefully. You may not get support from your family at this time which can be tough for you. You will have to be careful about your health as you may suffer from some issue relating to bones, skin or eyes.

Tip of the week: Appreciate others

IANS