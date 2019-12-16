Mumbai: Sana Saeed, who is best known for her portrayal of the character ‘Anjali’ in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (KKHH), is making waves on social media with her sizzling photo-shoots.
There has been no looking back for the young star since she made her debut in the Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukherjee starrer KKHH.
I spent hours sitting and looking at the water and the sky, studying each picture different from the last, seeing how his camera caught the light, the air, the wind. Watching all the patterns fade, my heart soaking it all in ❤️✨
Besides KKHH, Sana has featured in films like Har Dil Jo Pyaar Karega and Badal. She was also part of movies like Fugly and played a supporting role in Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year along with the main leads Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt. The gorgeous Sana has grown up to be an absolute diva.
Sana has also taken part in a plethora of reality shows including Nach baliye, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. The actress received glowing reviews for her performance in the latter.
Happiness is achieved when you stop waiting for your life to begin and start making the most of the moment you are in ❤️🦋✨ #GermanyKent
Sana came sixth in a dance reality show and was praised for her energy levels in dancing.
By contrast, I feel rather calm, as if I have swallowed the eye of the storm ✨ #chantelacevedo
She also played roles in television shows like Lo Hogi Gayi Pooja Iss Ghar Ki and Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na.
…So I chose to tell myself a different story. I decided I was safe. I was strong. I was brave. Nothing could vanquish me ✨
The young diva is a sensation on social media and never fails to disappoint her fans with her gorgeous photo-shoots.
I'll have a TRIPLE SPARKLE MACCHIATO with EXTRA GLITTER 🌬🌪 #MOOD
From playing an innocent 8-year-old in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, this lady has come a long way. . . Meet our FHM Fantasy for the month of October, the blazing Goddess, Sana Saeed
I have to be alone very often. I'd be quite happy if I spent from Saturday night until Monday morning alone in my apartment. That's how I refuel ❤️ #AudreyHepburn