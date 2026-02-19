New Delhi: A video circulating on social media has raised concerns about food packaging on premium trains, including the Rajdhani Express and Vande Bharat, with a passenger alleging that rotis and kachoris are being reheated and served in sealed plastic packets.

In the video, the passenger points out that the packets are labeled “Store in a cool & dry place,” but do not mention being “microwave-safe” or suitable for in-pack heating. She alleges that despite this, the food is heated and served to passengers, sparking a debate over food safety and passenger health.

The video was shared on social media platform X by a user identified as @bansalavani. The woman said she traveled from Prayagraj to Delhi on the Vande Bharat Express and from Delhi to Prayagraj on the Rajdhani Express the previous day. On both trains, she alleged, rotis and kachoris were heated in sealed plastic packets before being served.

Public Health Issue Alert 🚨 Travelling on Vande Bharat today (Allahabad → Delhi) and yesterday was travelling on Rajdhani (Delhi → Allahabad), I was served rotis/kachoris heated directly inside sealed plastic packaging. While at Rajdhani, I was hungry and so ate the hot… pic.twitter.com/gIxM4U1d5N — Avani Bansal (@bansalavani) February 18, 2026

According to the passenger, train staff informed her that the rotis were heated in a microwave along with the packets. She said that while some food-grade plastics are designed for heating, not all are microwave-safe, and packaging without proper certification could pose a risk of chemical migration into the food.

The video triggered strong reactions online. Some users expressed concern that heating plastic packaging could pose health risks, while others questioned the oversight of food quality on premium trains. A few users alleged that authorities often seek PNR details for complaints but do not address broader public concerns.

Some passengers said they had stopped consuming meals served on the Rajdhani Express due to quality concerns, while others praised the woman for highlighting the issue.

Responding to the controversy, IRCTC said in a post on its official X handle, “The packaging is suitable for service as per prevalent temperature standards in train. The packaging is unharmful from health point of view and food is safe for consumption.”