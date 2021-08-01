New Delhi: Here’s a look at highlight films, shows and series that are scheduled to drop in the digital space this week.

Nuvvunte Naa Jathaga (Telugu film on Amazon Prime, August 2)

Cast: Rajsekhar Aningi, Sreekanth Biroju, Rafiksha

Direction: Sanjay Karlapudi

A Telugu-drama film based on middle-class true-life incidents. Bhuvi believes life has no higher purpose other than accomplishing love; Ram is a dreamer with an aspiration of becoming an author. The day doesn’t take long to arrive when they have to choose between love and dreams.

Pray Away (documentary film on Netflix, August 3)

Creation: Ryan Murphy

Ex-leaders and a survivor of the so-called “conversion therapy” movement speak out about its harm to the LGBTQ+ community and its devastating persistence. The film earned a nomination for best documentary feature at the Tribeca Film Festival.

The Suicide Squad (film on HBO Max, August 5)

Star Cast: Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, John Cena, Sylvester Stallone

Direction: James Gunn

Supervillains Harley Quinn, Bloodsport, Peacemaker, and a collection of nutty cons at Belle Reve prison join the super-secret, super-shady Task Force X as they are dropped off at the remote, enemy-infused island of Corto Maltese.

Navrasa (Tamil web series on Netflix, August 6)

Cast: Suriya, Vijay Sethupathi, Manikuttan, Ashok Selvan

Creation: Mani Ratnam

The Indian Tamil anthology web series explores the nine basic emotions of humans – anger, compassion, courage, disgust, fear, laughter, love, peace, and wonder.

Mr. Corman (web series on Apple TV+, August 6)

Cast: Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Arturo Castro

Direction: Joseph Gordon-Levitt

The American comedy-drama television series follows the days and nights of a public school teacher Josh Corman, played by Gordon-Levitt in the San Fernando Valley. The series marks a return to TV for Gordon-Levitt, who grew up on the small screen with roles on multiple series, most notably his co-starring turn on the long-running NBC comedy ‘3rd Rock from the Sun’.

S.O.Z. Soldiers or Zombies (web series on Amazon Prime, August 6)

Cast: Sergio Peris-Mencheta, Fátima Molina, Horacio García Rojas

Direction: Rigoberto Castañeda

The science-fiction action series is an eight-episode thriller with a new twist on the idea of an undead army, set in the arid heat of the Mexican desert. A new breed of zombie goes off against one of the most wanted drug lords in Mexico.

Dial 100 (film on ZEE5, August 6)

Cast: Manoj Bajpayee, Neena Gupta, Sakshi Tanwar

Direction: Rensil D’Silva

This Hindi-thriller drama movie unfolds into one night where one call turns everyone’s lives upside down.