Koraput: Following heavy rains, a house at Phulabeba village under Dasamantapur block in Koraput district caved in killing an elderly person. The deceased was identified as Chandra Muduli (60). He was asleep when the house collapsed.

Later, his body was recovered. Sarpanch Hiramani Gadaba reached the village and demanded compensation for the bereaved family. Owing to heavy rain, as many as 134 houses were damaged in the district, according to sources in the district emergency department.