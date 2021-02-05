Washington: House impeachment managers asked Thursday former US president Donald Trump to testify during the Senate impeachment trial about his conduct January 6. The move was immediately described as a ‘public relations stunt’ by lawyers of Donald Trump.

In a letter, lead impeachment manager Jamie Raskin requested Trump to provide testimony under oath. It can be either before or during the Senate impeachment trial, about his conduct beginning January 6.

The letter comes after Trump’s legal team filed an answer to the Article of Impeachment. They denied incontrovertible facts about the president’s conduct on and leading up to January 6. They asserted that ‘…The 45th president of the United States performed admirably in his role as president. He did at all times what he thought was in the best interests of the American people’.

Trump’s lawyers Bruce L Castor and David I Dchoen were quick to decline the request. “We are in receipt of your latest public relations stunt,” they wrote. “As you know, there is no such thing as a negative inference in this unconstitutional proceeding. Your letter only confirms what is known to everyone. You cannot prove your allegations against the 45th president of the United States, who is now a private citizen,” the letter further said.

“The use of our Constitution to bring a purported impeachment proceeding is much too serious to play these games,” it added.

In his letter to Trump, Raskin wrote, “Two days ago, you filed an answer, in which you denied many factual allegations set forth in the article of impeachment. You have thus attempted to put critical facts at issue notwithstanding the clear and overwhelming evidence of your constitutional offense.”

The letter further said: “In light of your disputing these factual allegations, I write to invite you to provide testimony under oath. It can be either before or during the Senate impeachment trial, concerning your conduct January 6, 2021. We would propose that you provide your testimony (of course including cross-examination) as early as Monday, February 8, 2021, and not later than Thursday, February 11, 2021. We would be pleased to arrange such testimony at a mutually convenient time and place.”

In a statement, Jason Miller, a senior adviser to the former president, said Trump would not participate. “The president will not testify in an unconstitutional proceeding,” he said.

“Today, we offered President Trump the opportunity to testify about the events of January 6 and he refused to do so. Despite his lawyers’ rhetoric, any official accused of inciting armed violence against the government of the United States should welcome the chance to testify openly and honestly — that is, if the official had a defence. We will prove at the trial that President Trump’s conduct was indefensible. His immediate refusal to testify speaks volumes and plainly establishes an adverse inference supporting his guilt,” Raskin said reacting to Miller’s statement.