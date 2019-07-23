Bhubaneswar: Rising cases of minor rape in state continues to disturb Assembly proceedings. As soon the House reassembled at 10:30am Tuesday, opposition BJP and Congress members started raising slogans over the issue quite like past few days.

They demanded resignation of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik over the issue.

While BJP members rushed to the well of the House and tried to climb over the Speaker’s podium, Congress members supported BJP while standing on their seats.

Amidst pandemonium, Speaker Surjya Narayan Patro adjourned the House till 3:00pm.

This issue disturbed Assembly businesses Monday as well as the House witnessed several adjournments.