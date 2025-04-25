India and Pakistan have fought four wars — in 1947, 1965, 1971, and 1999 — each filled with tales of bravery and tactical brilliance. But during the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War, a little-known story emerged, involving condoms as a strategic tool used by the Indian Navy.

As detailed in the book ‘Operation X’ by Captain MNR Samant and journalist Sandeep Unnithan, the Indian Navy launched a covert operation before the war formally began. The goal was to disrupt Pakistan’s supply routes, particularly targeting ships carrying food, weapons and other supplies to its forces stationed in then-East Pakistan, now Bangladesh.

To cripple this supply chain, Indian forces planned to use limpet mines — explosives designed to attach to a ship’s hull underwater. However, only a few Indian operatives had the skill to swim long distances while carrying these mines. As refugees from Bangladesh fled to India to escape Pakistani atrocities, the Navy saw an opportunity. Some of these refugees were recruited and trained to swim up to 10 kilometers and carry out underwater sabotage missions.

A technical problem arose: the limpet mines were equipped with soluble plugs that triggered the explosion within 30 minutes of water contact. This timing was too short for the divers to complete their mission. The solution? Condoms.

Engineers and officers discovered that by covering the mines’ plugs with condoms, they could delay water contact, thus preventing an early detonation. Though initially met with skepticism, the idea was tested and proved successful. Soon, the Navy placed bulk orders for condoms, which prompted confusion at headquarters until the reasoning was explained confidentially.

Each diver carried several mines strapped to his body, swimming silently to plant them on Pakistani ships. The operation was successful. Pakistan lost multiple vessels, and the threat discouraged foreign ships from entering the region.

This rarely told story of innovation and creativity highlights not only the bravery of India’s forces but also their resourcefulness in wartime — proving that sometimes, the most unexpected tools can turn the tide of battle.

PNN