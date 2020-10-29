Los Angeles: Actor Pedro Pascal says he revisited the Star Wars saga to prepare for his character in The Mandalorian, and stumbled upon its relevance to reality.

Set five years after the events of 1983 classic “Return Of The Jedi” and the fall of the Empire, “The Mandalorian” stars Pascal as the titular bounty hunter, Gina Carano as Cara Dune, and Carl Weathers as the shifty Greef Carga.

“I re-watched all the movies in the order they were released. I was like, ‘Let me dip back into my childhood first and watch Harrison Ford and Carrie Fisher’. I loved it,” Pascal said.

“I was told to watch Akira Kurosawa and Sergio Leone films, and they mentioned The Good, The Bad And The Ugly – but his background has very, very consciously been kept a mystery. His story is very economically shared to our audience,” he added.

Talking about watching the “Star Wars” films, Pascal said: “Watching the movies again, I realised, in terms of war and family and personal conflict and personal journey and personal relationships, Star Wars reflects so much of what our reality as human beings on this planet is.”

Created by Jon Favreau with five directors — Dave Filoni, Bryce Dallas Howard, Taika Waititi, Rick Famuyiwa, and Deborah Chow — the show also stars Werner Herzog and Nick Nolte. The second season of the show will release on Disney+ Hotstar Premium October 30.

IANS