New Delhi: Ischemic stroke that recently affected actor Mithun Chakraborty is the most common, accounting for approximately 87 per cent of all stroke incidents, according to doctors Monday.

Chakraborty, 73, an acclaimed actor and a BJP leader, was Saturday admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata reportedly after showing symptoms of Ischemic Cerebrovascular Accident. He was released from the hospital Monday afternoon.

“Ischemic stroke arises when a blood clot blocks an artery supplying the brain, diminishing blood flow and depriving brain tissue of oxygen and nutrients. This obstruction can be caused by either a thrombus (a clot forming locally) or an embolus which is a clot travelling from another part of the body,” Dr Vipul Gupta, chief of Neurointervention and co-chief of stroke unit, Artemis Hospital, Gurugram, told IANS.

“It represents the most prevalent type, accounting for approximately 87 per cent of all stroke incidents,” he added.

Elevated levels of blood pressure, cholesterol, diabetes, alcohol consumption, smoking, obesity, physical inactivity, and family history raise risk for ischemic stroke.

According to Dr. Ishu Goyal, Associate Consultant Neurologist, Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, “the red flags of an ischemic stroke are balance, vision abnormalities, facial deviation, arm drift, speech disturbances”.

An ischemic stroke can cause sudden weakness or numbness, usually affecting one side of the body; confusion; trouble speaking or understanding; vision problems, such as blurry or lost vision in one or both eyes; dizziness or loss of balance and coordination; excruciating headache without a known cause; and trouble walking are some of the symptoms that can occur.

Depending on the location and degree of the blockage in the blood arteries of the brain, these symptoms can present differently.

Further, the doctors stated that age (especially over 55), gender (men are more vulnerable), and certain medical conditions like peripheral artery disease, atrial fibrillation, and carotid artery disease all enhance vulnerability.

While stroke is more common in older adults majorly because of increased comorbidities, it is currently also “increasingly seen in younger age groups because of sedentary lifestyle, lack of physical activity, stress, unhealthy eating habits”, Dr. Goyal said.

“To prevent ischemic stroke, it is essential to manage underlying illnesses such as atrial fibrillation, stop smoking, cut back on alcohol, regulate risk factors such high blood pressure, cholesterol, and blood sugar, and maintain a healthy weight through exercise and diet,” Dr. Gupta said.

Dr. Goyal also pointed out to check on dehydration and vitamin B 12 deficiency. The doctors also advised a balanced diet full of fruits, vegetables, and whole grains, and frequent exercise.

