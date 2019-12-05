Rourkela: Commuters of the Howrah-Ahmedabad Superfast Express had to wait for hours at Rourkela railway station as a the Howrah-Ahmedabad Superfast Express developed a technical glitch in S-4 coach.

According to sources, the train that halted at Rourkela railway station at around 6.30 am Wednesday was being checked when concerned authorities spotted a problem in the S-4 compartment and immediately began an operation to eradicate the issue. It was also being said that the identification of the glitch in time averted a major mishap.

While the train service was stopped for hours, the train will be operational soon, sources said.

PNN