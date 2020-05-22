Shimla: The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau of Himachal Pradesh has arrested director of health services Ajay Kumar Gupta in an alleged corruption case. After his arrest the Himachal Pradesh government has suspended Ajay Kumar Gupta.

Gupta was arrested by the State Vigilance and Anti Corruption Bureau (SV&ACB) late Thursday night under the Prevention of Corruption Act, bureau superintendent of police (SP) Shalini Agnihotri said. He was arrested after a 43-second audio recording went viral in which he purportedly asks the other person for a bribe of Rs 5,00,000, other officials informed.

Gupta has been placed under suspension by the state government after his arrest, a senior official said. He was produced before a court Friday. The court remanded Gupta to five-day judicial custody.

Agnihotri said, Gupta has been admitted to Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) here. During his medical check-up, doctors at the hospital found his diabetes and blood pressure levels abnormal.

Agnihotri, who also heads the bureau’s special investigative unit (SIU), said searches were conducted at Gupta’s office and residence under her supervision and certain documents were seized.

PTI