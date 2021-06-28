Mumbai: Actor Hrithik Roshan posted a shirtless picture Monday afternoon, flaunting muscular bare chest and a tanned look. In the Instagram photo, the actor wears reflective sunglasses and black cap to complete the look.

“Good catch,” he wrote as caption with the Instagram picture that was flooded with compliments. Veteran actor Anil Kapoor wrote: “Constantly raising the bar.”

Last week, Hrithik marked 15 years of his hit film “Krrish” and also he announced the fourth instalment of the franchise, “Krrish 4”.

Hrithik took to his social media handles and made the announcement with a short clip.

The actor will next be seen with Saif Ali Khan in the upcoming Hindi remake of the 2017 Tamil hit “Vikram Vedha” starring Vijay Sethupati and R. Madhdhavan. The remake will be helmed by the director duo of Pushkar and Gayathri, who also directed the original.