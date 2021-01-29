Mumbai: Earlier, Hindi film industry has made films based on the Ramayana. As per the latest report, the latest adaptation of the Ramayana would be in 3D and made on a huge budget of Rs 300 crore.

At the same time, it is now learned that Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone may be seen playing the lead characters in the film. It is being said that Nitish Tiwari is going to direct the movie.

It is worth mentioning that Nitish Tiwari has also directed Dangal.

According to reports, the film Ramayana is one of his dream projects. This film will be released in 3D.

Work on the film has been started. Madhu Mentana has given the task of collecting research and facts on Ramayana to some research scholars. At the same time, as Ramayana is a big epic, which is not easy to cover in a 3-hour film, Madhu Mentana has decided to put this film on screen in two parts. It will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi and Gujarati.