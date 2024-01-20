Mumbai: Hrithik Roshan said he got “santushti and tripti” after gorging on lip-smacking beetroot halwa after the song shoot of ‘Isha Jaisa Kuch’ from the upcoming film Fighter.

Ahead of the film’s release January 25, Hrithik took to Instagram stories, where he shared the making video of the song. The clip shows how Hrithik trained for the song and then was given halwa and protein bars. He finished the bowl of halwa within minutes.

Sharing the making video on his Instagram Stories, Hrithik wrote: “My Ishq Jaisa moment with food.”

After relishing them all while standing, he says before leaving, “santushti and tripti.”

According to reports, Hrithik was on a rigorous 14-month-long high-protein diet to perfectly play the character, Patty in the film, which also stars Anil Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and Akshaye Oberoi.

Fighter is the third time director Siddharth Anand and Hrithik will be seen working together. The two have previously worked in films such as Bang Bang and War.