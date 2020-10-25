Mumbai: Actor Hrithik Roshan is said to have purchased two apartments with a view of the Arabian Sea. They reportedly cost almost Rs 97.5 crore.

One apartment is a duplex penthouse, and the other is a single-storey home.

The deal was reportedly closed earlier this week, and is estimated to be worth Rs 97.5 crore. The apartments are on the 14th, 15th, and 16th floors of a building on the Juhu-Versova Link Road, Mumbai, reports hindustantimes.com.

According to Mumbai Mirror, the apartment offers a view of the Arabian Sea, and is spread across a combined 38,000 sq ft. There is a 6,500 sq ft terrace, and the family will have access to 10 parking spots.

Hrithik reportedly paid Rs 67.5 crore for the duplex, which is spread across 27,534 sq ft, and Rs 30 crore for the 14th floor apartment, spread across 11,165 sq ft.