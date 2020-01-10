Mumbai: Hindi film superstar Hrithik Roshan, one of the most handsome men in the world, turned 46 Friday.

Born January 10 1974, he is a versatile actor and son of former actor and director Rakesh Roshan.

Despite being born to an affluent and rich family, Hrithik was not a star from the beginning. Staying behind the scenes for 20 years, he slowly prepared himself by observing film artists, doing chores on movie sets like cleaning, serving tea, etc.

Hrithik had taken the decision to become an actor at very a young age, but his father Rakesh wanted him to finish his studies first. Hrithik considered himself different from others, as he was born with an enlarged thumb. He used to stammer until he was six years old. He was bullied at school so sometimes he avoided oral examinations by pretending to be sick.

With the help of speech therapy he overcame the problem.

Hrithik’s grandfather Prakash first brought him on-screen at the age of six in the film Aasha (1980); he danced in a song enacted by Jeetendra, for which Prakash paid him Rs 100. Roshan made uncredited appearances in various family film projects, including his father’s production Aap Ke Deewane (1980). In Prakash’s Aas Paas (1981), he appeared in the song Shehar Main Charcha Hai. The actor’s only speaking role during this period came when he was 12; he was seen as Govinda, the title character’s adopted son, in Prakash’s Bhagwaan Dada (1986).

Hrithik assisted his father on four films—Khudgarz (1987), King Uncle (1993), Karan Arjun (1995) and Koyla (1997)—while also sweeping the floor and making tea for the crew. After pack-up, he would enact Shah Rukh Khan’s scenes from Koyla and film himself to make a judgement about his performance as an actor. While he assisted his father, he studied acting under Kishore Namit Kapoor.

Hrithik made a rapturous entry into Hindi cinema with the romantic drama film Kaho Naa … Pyaar Hai, directed by his father. Female lead Ameesha Patel also made her debut with this film. The film was a big hit and Hrithik received the Filmfare Award for Best Actor and Best Debut male for his performance in the film.