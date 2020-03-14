Mumbai: Superstar Hrithik Roshan, who is hailed as a Greek God for his dashing looks, has also topped the list of the most handsome men in the world. The pictures he shares on Instagram garner a huge number of likes.

The same happened when famous photographer Dabboo Ratnani shared a snap recently. out the post here:

On the work front, Hrithik’s Super 30 and War, did very well in the box office. Hrithik picks roles that connect with him.

“When I worked on Agneepath, I heard things like how can you match up, it’s a classic and how can the makers recreate it. It’s not about matching up to someone; it’s my instincts guiding me to do something with the passion within me. There’s no surprise here; it’s about being in service to my instincts. If something inside of me says that I must leap at this and I don’t listen, then I am not doing the first duty unto myself,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Hrithik Roshan cancelled his foreign tours after World Health Organisation declared Coronavirus as Pandemic. Reportedly, HR was supposed to have a meet and greet session with his fans in Chicago, Dallas, San Jose, New Jersey, Washington in the US from April 10 onwards. However, due to COVID-19 outbreak, the dates have been postponed and the new dates are not out yet.

The virus is massively impacting the film industry. From ‘Sooryavanshi’ release being postponed to Salman Khan cancelling the international schedule of ‘Radhe’ – here’s how B-town is suffering from the Coronavirus outbreak.