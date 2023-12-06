Bhubaneswar: Odisha government has decided to to distribute sample question papers among Class-X students who will appear in the annual High School Certificate (HSC) examination-2024 which is to be conducted by Board of Secondary Education (BSE), a source said Wednesday.

The Director of Secondary Education has issued a letter to inform all District Education Officers (DEOs) on this matter. DEOs have been instructed to distribute the sample question papers to the headmasters and headmistresses of various schools within their respective districts.

“One set of sample papers each of Odia, English, Hindi, Sanskrit, Mathematics, Science and Social Sciences has been sent. There will be similar question papers in the matric examination. This sample paper will be helpful in the preparation of board exams for class 10 students,” the letter read.

The sample question papers will help students to understand question patterns to prepare better for the upcoming HSC examination, the Directorate of Secondary Education stated.

It is worth mentioning that the Annual High School Certificate, Madhyama, and State Open School Certificate examinations for 2024 are scheduled to take place concurrently from February 20, 2024, to March 4, 2024. The assessment of answer sheets is set to commence March 12, 2024, and will extend for a minimum of 12 days.

PNN