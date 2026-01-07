Hubballi: An alleged assault and stripping of a BJP woman worker by police occurred in Hubballi city in Karnataka, reportedly in connection with a dispute arising from a voter revision exercise. A video of the incident surface Wednesday, triggering shock and serious concern.

The video allegedly shows male police personnel assaulting the woman and using vulgar expletives.

The incident occurred within the limits of the Keshvapur police station in Hubballi. According to sources, BJP worker Sujatha Handi, also known as Vijayalaxmi Handi, was allegedly brutalised following a complaint lodged against her by Hubballi-Dharwad Congress corporator Suvarna Kallakuntla.

It is alleged that Sujatha Handi was targeted after she undertook voter mapping as part of the voter list revision process. Reportedly angered by this, the Congress corporator allegedly lodged a complaint against her at the Keshvapur police station.

During the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voters’ list, a dispute reportedly broke out when Sujatha Handi accompanied election officials during the process. Congress corporators and their supporters allegedly created a ruckus by citing an old case during the revision exercise.

Suvarna Kallakuntla, who filed the complaint against Sujatha Handi, alleged that she had brought SIR-BLO officials and got voters’ names deleted. Earlier, clashes had reportedly occurred between BJP and Congress workers over the same allegation.

It has now been alleged that, citing this issue, a complaint was registered against Sujatha Handi, and police personnel went to arrest her. During this process, the police allegedly unleashed brutality on her. In the video, a male police officer is seen holding the shoulder of the BJP woman worker while she is reportedly without clothes.

Reacting to the incident, BJP MLA Mahesh Tenginakayi termed it an inhuman act and said it was an insult to the women’s community.

He demanded the suspension of all police officers involved, stating that they could pose a threat to others in the future.

He said the issue began when Booth Level Officers (BLOs) started voter mapping in the ward, leading to friction that escalated to this level.

Questioning the state of law and order, Tenginakayi said he had visited the party worker’s residence and alleged that the Congress corporator had barged into the house and created a ruckus. He claimed that three FIRs were filed against the BJP worker initially and that police were now claiming eight cases against her. “Who is filing these complaints and who are the invisible hands behind them?” he questioned.

He further stated that Home Minister G. Parameshwara must initiate action in the matter and added that the issue would be discussed with Union Minister Pralhad Joshi and BJP state president B.Y. Vijayendra.

Meanwhile, the police have claimed that the BJP worker removed her clothes herself. However, the victim has alleged that the police acted with brutality while executing a complaint filed by a Congress corporator in connection with the voter revision matter.

The official statement from the police is yet to come regarding the incident. More details are awaited.