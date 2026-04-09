Bhubaneswar: As part of ongoing administrative training, IAS probationers participated in a comprehensive orientation programme organised by the Housing and Urban Development (H&UD) department here Wednesday to strengthen their understanding of urban governance and service delivery systems.

The programme began with an interactive session with Additional Chief Secretary Usha Padhee, Municipal Administration Director Arindam Dakua, and other senior officials.

The officers provided an overview of the department’s key achievements, flagship initiatives, and priority focus areas, offering insights into policy frameworks, institutional structures, and implementation strategies across urban sectors.

The session also facilitated a meaningful exchange of ideas, enabling probationers to better understand inter-departmental coordination, programme execution, and the evolving challenges in urban development. As part of the field exposure, the probationers visited Buddha Vihar to assess affordable housing projects under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).

The visit offered them a first-hand perspective on ground-level implementation and beneficiary-oriented approaches in urban housing.

The itinerary further included visits to Odisha Urban Academy, a Faecal Sludge Treatment Plant (FSTP), and a Water Treatment Plant (WTP).

During these visits, officials briefed the probationers on urban sanitation and water supply systems, detailing treatment processes, operational mechanisms, infrastructure management, and service delivery frameworks.

The initiative was designed to bridge the gap between policy and practice, equipping IAS probationers with practical insights into urban infrastructure and governance.

The exposure is expected to enhance their capacity to handle administrative responsibilities effectively in their future roles.