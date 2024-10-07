Bhubaneswar: In a significant visit aimed at addressing the concerns of displaced street vendors, Housing and Urban Development Principal Secretary Usha Padhee visited Puri to assess the progress of the rehabilitation efforts for street vendors evicted from Bada Danda. Padhee toured the vending zone currently under development in the vicinity of the Shree Setu area.

During her assessment, she directed department officials to take necessary measures to ensure the completion of the project, paying special attention to the needs of the displaced vendors. During the visit, Padhee was briefed on the status of the vending zone project by officials from the Puri Municipality, including the Additional District Magistrate of Puri and other key personnel. Padhee acknowledged vendors’ dissatisfaction over delays in their rehabilitation. Later she held a meeting with the district Collector Sidhartha Shankar Swain, SP Vinit Agrawal, ADM Kailash Chandra Naik, Executive Officer of the Puri Municipality Abhimanyu Nayak and other department officials.

The discussion focused on expediting the rehabilitation process and addressing the grievances of the affected shopkeepers, who have been awaiting proper resettlement. According to officials, the development of dedicated vending zones is a key part of the government’s broader urban development to support street vendors’ livelihood. Padhee’s also comes at a crucial time as discontent continues to rise among the displaced shopkeepers. “The government is keen to resolve the issue promptly and equitably, ensuring that the affected communities are adequately supported,” officials added.

ARINDAM GANGULY, OP