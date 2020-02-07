Malkangiri/Bhubaneswar: An extensive composite operation jointly launched by Odisha Police, BSF, CoBRA and Andhra Police busted Maoist weapons and ammunition in Malkangiri district and uncovered various hideouts and dumps in ‘Swabhiman Anchal’ and adjoining locality.

The operation had led to the recovery of huge cache of arms and ammunitions and was one of the biggest counter-LWE operations in the locality that has been underway to provide security coverage for road construction in the region, which was opposed by the Maoists.

The lists of arms and ammunitions recovered are: INSAAS light machine gun (LMG), INSAAS rifles, Carbine Sten guns, SLR rifle, .303 rifle, pistol, 5.56mm Ammunition, 7.62 Ammunition, 9mm Ammunition, LMG magazines, INSAS magazines, SLR magazines, Carbine magazines, .303 magazine, VHF set cum scanner, Optical sight, Tiffin bomb along with explosive, Gun powder explosive, Cordex wire, Flexi wire, Magazine pouch, Flashlight, other articles and documents.

It has been suspected that the arms and ammunitions might have been looted from the police in the past.

Notably, an exchange of fire between a team comprising of SOG and DVF commandos of Odisha Police and Maoists had taken place at Goiguda village January 15, 2020. On the basis of information received from Maoists documents and electronic devices seized post exchange of fire, intense search, and area domination exercises were launched that led to uncovering of the major Maoist hideouts and dumps.

PNN