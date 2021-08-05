Boudh: A huge cache of cough syrup worth around Rs 3 lakh was seized from an SUV on Charichhak-Prurunakatak road near Purunakatak in Boudh district late Wednesday night. A person was arrested in this connection.

The arrested person has been identified as Satambar Bagh, a resident of Gadarpali area in Nuapada district.

Purunakatak police were tipped off that a consignment of cough syrup was being smuggled in an SUV Wednesday night. Taking the input seriously, the cops swung into action and conducted checking on Charichhak-Prurunakatak road. The team later chased and stopped a Scorpio SUV bearing registration number OR05AN3333. Upon carrying out a thorough search, the team found 16 boxes of cough syrup, namely Escof Syrup.

According to the police, the consignment was on its way to Bolangir from Bhubaneswar.

Registering a case, the police have launched a detailed investigation to bust the racket.

Notably, 14,400 cough syrup bottles packed in 90 cartons were seized in Bolangir district May 29. The value of the seized bottles was pegged at Rs 20 lakh. They were seized from a truck in Kandagada forest under Turekela police limits.

