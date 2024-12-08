Bhubaneswar: CBI sleuths reportedly seized a huge amount of cash and gold ornaments from a luxury car in Bhubaneswar Saturday evening.

Officials of the Central probe agency along with the local police intercepted the Mercedes near a star hotel in the city.

The officials took the occupants of the car to the local CBI office for questioning regarding the source of the money.

Sources, meanwhile, claimed that the sleuths were tracking the movement of the vehicle’s owner for the last three months, following tip-off about transit of high denomination and unaccounted cash.

