New Delhi: On the first anniversary of the deadly Pahalgam terror attack, the Indian Army Wednesday reaffirmed its steely resolve to fight against terrorism, and said, for acts against India, “the response is assured”.

On April 22 last year, terrorists killed 26 people, mostly tourists, at Pahalgam in south Kashmir.

The dastardly act had shaken the nation and drawn condemnation from governments and leaders across the world.

In retaliation, India launched a military operation codenamed Operation Sindoor early May 7 and decimated multiple terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

“For acts against India, the response is assured. Justice will be served. Always. #SindoorAnniversary #JusticeEndures #NationFirst,” the Army posted on X.

The post also carried a digital poster bearing an image portraying three armed soldiers in uniform standing next to each other against a backdrop that depicted a large red circle, with a caption “OPERATION SINDOOR CONTINUES…”.

The poster also carried a reference to Operation Mahadev that was launched soon after the attack to hunt and neutralise perpetrators.

On the eve of the first anniversary of the Pahalgam attack, the Indian Army Tuesday had said, “When boundaries of humanity are crossed, the response is decisive”.

After launching the decisive military operation, the Indian Army in a post on X at 1:51 am on May 7, 2025, had said, “#PahalgamTerrorAttack Justice is Served. Jai Hind!” along with a digital poster that carried the name ‘OPERATION SINDOOR’.

Pakistan later also launched offensives against India, and all subsequent counter-offensives by India were also carried out under Operation Sindoor.

The military conflict between the two nuclear-armed neighbours, lasting nearly 88 hours, halted after they reached an understanding on the evening of May 10.

Top Indian military leaders in the past year have asserted multiple times that Operation Sindoor “still continues”, and the country’s military preparedness must remain at a “very high” level, round-the-clock and throughout the year.