BHUBANESWAR: The state-level handicrafts mela- 2020–inaugurated February 7 by Suresh Chandra Mohapatra, Development Commissioner-cum-ACS— has managed to lure more visitors on its second day at Janta Maidan in the city, Saturday.

The fair witnessed major footfall in the evening as visitors braved the rain and chill in the air. The visitors had a great time going through various handicrafts made from bamboo and sabai grass to pattachitra. More than 50 diverse handicrafts were displayed which were approved by the state government.

Interacting with Orissa POST an official of Handlooms, Textiles & Handicrafts department said, “Odisha has a rich tradition in handicrafts. The state has got many nationally acclaimed artisans.”

The fair has 104 stalls and 136 artisans are participating in the exhibition from 23 districts.

It is expected to earn business of around Rs 78 lakhs during this event. The 11-day fair will conclude February 17.