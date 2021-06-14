Dubai: The winner of the inaugural World Test Championship (WTC) final between India and New Zealand will be getting fat pay cheque. The ICC announced Monday the prize money for the winners and runners up in the WTC final. And you can bet the amount is not a small one.

The final between India and New Zealand will be played at the Rose Bowl stadium in Southampton. The game will start June 18. An extra day (June 23) has been kept in reserve for rain interruptions.

“The winners of the much-awaited ICC World Test Championship (WTC) Final between India and New Zealand will take home a purse of $ 1.6 million along with the ICC Test Championship Mace,” the ICC said in an official release.

“The losing team will get $ 800,000 for finishing second in the nine-team competition. The tournament was played over a near two-year cycle, adding context to Test cricket and to crown the first official world champions in the longest format of the game,” the ICC added.

The maiden World Test Championship (WTC) started from August 1, 2019. India qualified for the final by finishing on top of the points table while New Zealand claimed the second spot.

However, all those standings will not matter one bit when Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson go out for the toss June 18. Both have the chance to etch their names in the annals of cricket history by becoming the first captain to win the WTC trophy. The competitors that they are, both will certainly try their level best to emerge winners with their respective teams.