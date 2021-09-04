Khurda: A team of special task force (STF) from the state Crime Branch seized brown sugar weighing 1.34 kilograms in a massive crackdown conducted Friday morning. One person has been arrested after the seizure and has been identified as Manoranjan Das. Incidentally Das is well-educated and has a B Tech degree.

The STF team was tipped off about the place near to the Kumabasta petrol pump in Khurda town. An official informed that Das had been illegally involved in the selling of narcotics.

Also read: 22 injured after speeding truck hits bus in Mayurbhanj district

Several incriminating documents and materials were also found in the possession of Das during the raids. He was produced before the court Saturday morning before the Khurda Additional District and Sessions Judge Court and was remanded to police custody.

Police are interrogating Das to find out about others who are associated with him in the illegal narcotics trade. They are also trying to find out about the persons who regularly procured drugs from Das.

PNN