Baripada: In a road mishap Friday afternoon, 22 passengers who were travelling in a bus suffered grievous injuries after a speeding truck rammed into the ill-fated vehicle. The accident occurred at Dwarasuni ghat road under Bangiriposi police limits in Mayurbhanj district. The private bus was on its way from this town in the district to Keonjhar when it met with an accident.

Locals rescued the 22 injured and took them to a nearby hospital in ambulances. The conditions of five persons are stated to be critical. Police said the truck driver lost control over the vehicle leading to the mishap.

The Dwarasuni ghat road is a part of NH-49 and passes through Bangiriposi area in Mayurbhanj district. It has turned into a death trap for commuters. Accidents frequently occur. At least 52 persons have died in the last seven years owing to accidents here, locals informed. They added that another 150 persons have suffered injuries.

Despite repeated written appeals made by local residents to widen the road which also passes through the Similipal Tiger Reserve, the Mayurbhanj Forest department and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) are yet to take any concrete stapes.

The perennial issue of traffic congestion at Dwarasuni ghat road has triggered resentment among local residents. The eight-kilometre stretch is frequented by hundreds of heavy vehicles all through the day.

The widening of the ghat road has been delayed as the Forest department has failed to hand over the land to NHAI. A letter (No-5766, dated-15.12.2020) was written for the purpose to the Forest department, an official said.

PNN