New Delhi: Using human breast milk may enhance the healing of the cornea — the clear outer layer at the front of the eye, which helps the eye to focus light to help one see clearly, finds a study.

Corneal wound healing is a complex process involving cell death, migration, proliferation, differentiation, and extracellular matrix remodeling.

The study by ophthalmology researchers from the University of Colorado showed that when used on wounded corneas in animal models, human breast milk led to an increase in re-epithelialiation — a part of the wound healing process.

The wounded eyes treated with human breast milk showed higher levels of Ki67 — a protein that’s produced in cells that are actively dividing. Quick recovery is crucial in these kinds of eye injuries because it prevents infection that may cause further damage to the eye.

“The sooner that wound can heal, the better. Human breast milk seems to stimulate that process,” said Mark Petrash, Professor of ophthalmology, from the varsity.

While it remains unclear how breast milk contributes to a quick recovery, the team believes that it has similar properties as serum tears — a medication made from centrifuging a patient’s own blood to separate the serum, which is then sterilised and bottled.

The serum contains components, including proteins and growth factors, that are similar to natural tears, making it an effective treatment for some patients with severe dry eye and inflammatory eye diseases.

Although the findings, published in the journal Current Eye Research, are promising, it may just be “the tip of the iceberg,” Petrash said, calling for more research.

“Breast milk itself is very complicated. There are sugars, carbohydrates, and lactose. There are a lot of proteins that have human growth factors and different kinds of biological properties. It would be really good to know what is it about breast milk that makes it so therapeutically promising.”

IANS