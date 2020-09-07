Ganjam: A human sacrifice bid was foiled in Ganjam district thanks to timely intervention of local villagers Sunday afternoon.

Aska police arrested three persons for allegedly trying to kidnap a minor girl and seized two swords and one motorcycle from their possession. However, five other accomplices in the incident managed to give the police a slip and fled away.

Officer-in-charge of Aska police station Prasant Kumar Sahoo said that the cops acted upon a rumour from Surat in Gujarat that the accused had been trying for the past several days to kidnap and sacrifice the minor girl in order to become millionaires in the future.

According to sources, Swarajya Gouda lives with his father and two sisters in Chasapitala village under Aska police limits in Ganjam district. Chitrasena Tarai and Panchu Gouda, of the same village, and Sadhu Amiya Kumar Swain from neighbouring Ramachandrapur village along with their five associates reached Swarajya’s house in the evening September 3. They forcibly demanded Swarajya to hand over his minor sister.

When Swarajya refused to oblige, the accused tried to buy his minor sister for Rs 30,000. After Swarajya rejected the offer, the accused tried to kidnap her.

On being informed, Aska police reached the village and arrested Chitrasena, Panchu and Sadhu Amiya. The police have launched a frantic manhunt after failing to nab the five other associates.

