Bhadrak: A human skull and pieces of bones were found near a culvert in Bhadrak district Tuesday, police said.

A fisherman discovered the skull entangled in his net at Betada village in Basudevpur area, they said.

A local fire service team later reached the spot and conducted further examination in presence of police personnel, an officer said.

The team found a sack containing more human bones and skeletal remains, Fire Services officer Sanjib Behera said.

The skeleton has been sent for medical examination, police said.

PTI