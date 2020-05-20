Khaira: A large number of kutcha houses of Khaira block in Balasore district have suffered extensive damages due to the extremely severe cyclonic storm ‘Amphan’. Many have completely collapsed increasing the misery of the people. The region has been battered by heavy rains and high speed winds since late Tuesday night.

A large number of trees have been uprooted in the locality which has brought vehicle movement to a standstill. Several houses in Ohada, Banaparia, Nuasahi, Brahmachari villages of Achyutapur and Nandu panchayats have suffered damages. The residents of these houses are now being moved to cyclone shelters. Shops at Gandibeda bazaar have also suffered damages due to the storm.

The losses suffered due to cyclone ‘Amphan’ will be assessed after the storm passes away, local tehsildar Pradip Sahoo said.