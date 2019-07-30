Dhenkanal: In the absence of adequate number of employees in Dhenkanal district, most of the chairs in government offices are seen lying vacant. People coming to these offices for various works are returning in desperation.

In a sense, such a situation has caused administrative stalemate in the district, which has been the main hindrance in the process of development of Dhenkanal.

According to sources, the total number of approved posts including officers, ministerial staff and Class-IV employees, in Dhenkanal district, is 752. However, till July this year 289 posts have been lying vacant, which is nearly 38.43 per cent of approved posts.

The above vacancies include the following positions: 2 Deputy Collectors; 8 Assistant Collectors; 3 Assistant sub-Collectors; 2 Zonal Officers; 1 Personal Assistant; 6 Junior Stenographers; 3 Revenue Supervisors; 11 Revenue Inspectors; 9 Assistant Revenue Inspectors; 19 Amins; 17 Head Clerks; 27 Senior Clerks; 34 Junior Clerks; 16 Drivers; 1 Draughtsman; 3 Daftaris; 59 Peons; 17 Chowkidar-cum-Sweepers; 4 Sweeper-cum-Gardeners; 16 Chainmen and 31 Process Servers.

Similar is the situation at so-called District Headquarters, which happens to be the centre of all administrative activities. Interestingly, each officer has to manage the official work of more than two departments.

As a result, people are waiting for hours at the government offices to get their work done. It is known that, such situations have failed to propel the administrative activities in general and progress of the Dhenkanal district in particular.

Furthermore, no visible progress is being seen in important works pertaining to the district. At times, unpleasant situations are arising between administrative officials and general public for the inordinate delay.

When asked, District Collector Bhumesh Chandra Behera said, “I took over the charge July 3, after which there have been progress in the employees awaiting promotions. However, necessary steps will be taken to fill up the vacant posts.”

PNN