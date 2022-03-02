New Delhi: In the Sumy region, Russian forces are engaged in looting and robbery in the city of Trostyanets.

This was announced by the head of the Sumy OVA Dmitry Zhivitsky.

“The looting of the enemy has gained serious momentum. The military of the Russian Federation are hungry, they not only continue to enclose food stalls, but are already climbing into people’s houses. It often happens that they go into houses, pull people out and take food and clothes from them,” he said, NV Ukraine reported.

According to Zhivitsky, the aggressors robbed a second-hand store in order to change into civilian clothes.

“We suspect that in it they want to go back to their homeland,” he added.

Earlier, it became known that the Russian forces occupied Trostyanets. They demolished the gate to the Round Yard with a tank, smashed the art gallery and created “headquarters”, the report said.

Police in the Ukraine areas will now take away cars from drunk drivers and give them to the military. The head of the Nikolaev Regional State Administration Vitaly Kim said that from Wednesday, March 2, the police will take away cars from drunk drivers for the needs of the army.

He announced this on Telegram. “We do not have enough cars for the military, for movement, for mobility. Enterprises have already given everything away, and even a car dealership,” the head of administration said, NV reported.

Kim added that from Wednesday morning, March 2, the patrol police have the right to take cars from those who drive drunk. “For the needs of the army, irrevocably,” he stressed.

IANS