New Delhi: Hybrid terrorism in Kashmir is emerging as a major challenge for the security agencies and the local populace. No one is gaining anything and people of Kashmir can end up as the biggest losers. The hybrid terrorists are being provided with the small arms like pistols and grenades by their handlers. This is being done so that terrorists carryout target killings to create fear psychosis and send a message that terrorism is far from over in Kashmir. Pakistan is avenging its defeat by turning young Kashmiri boys into dreaded terrorists.

The hybrid terrorists in the past three months have killed 16 civilians in targeted attacks. The slain include 10 Kashmiri Muslims and six Hindus.

A sarpanch identified as Mohammad Yaqoob Dar of Kulpora Srandroo, Kulgam was shot dead March 2 in front of his residence. Then four days later, two persons were killed in a grenade attack in Amira Kadal Srinagar. A PDP Sarpanch Sameer Bhat was killed at Khonmoh in the outskirts of Srinagar March 9. .

This was followed up by the killing of Sarpanch Shabir Ahmed Mir from Audoora Kulgam, Match 11. Then March 21, a civilian was killed in Gotipora, Budgam. A student Umar Ahmad Dar was killed March 27,along with his SPO brother at his residence in Chadibugh, Budgam.

The killings continued with Satish Kumar Singh, a Kashmiri Rajput man being shot dead inside his home in Kulgam’s Kakran area April 13. Two days later an independent Sarpanch Manzoor Bangroo was killed by terrorists in Pattan area of Baramulla district.

A Kashmir Pandit Rahul Bhat working in the Revenue Department was killed May 12 by militants in tehsil office Chadoora Budgam. Then Ranjit Singh, an employee at a liquor shop in Baramulla was killed May 15 when a grenade was lobbed inside the shop. TV artist Ambreena Bhat of Hushroo Chadoora was shot dead in her house May 26, while her 10-year old nephew sustained bullet injuries in the attack. A Hindu teacher Rajini Bala from Samba was gunned down May 31 by ultras in Gopalpora, Kulgam.

The last of the killings took place June 2 when Vijay Kumar, a bank manager at Ellaquai Dehati Bank hailing from Rajasthan was killed inside his office in Kulgam. Hours after Kumar’s killing a non-local labourer Dilkhush Kumar was shot dead by terrorists in Central Kashmir’s Chadoora area.

In the past five months three civilians have been killed in grenade attacks, while 13 others have been shot dead using pistols.

Besides killing unarmed civilians, terrorists have targeted unarmed policemen also. Ultras shot dead a Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel April 18 and critically injured another outside Kakapora railway station in Pulwama in south Kashmir. The head constable Surinder Singh died on the spot while sub-inspector Devraj succumbed to the injuries a few days later.

Also read: Terrorists kill non-local bank manager in Kashmir

These attacks prove that the hybrid terrorists choosing soft targets. They are doing so to spread terror and fear among the people and the new face of Pakistan-sponsored terrorism has shocked everyone in Kashmir. No one knows who can be the next target as the hybrid terrorists are highly radicalised and have turned into professional murderers.

These terrorists after carrying out the attacks return to their normal lives. They don’t have any police record as they are unknown faces. After completing the given assignment they wait for their next task making it difficult for the law enforcing agencies to track them. They are radicalised to an extent that they carry out a terror strike and then slip back into the routine life. They are usually used by their handlers after intervals to prevent detection.

The hybrid terrorists, who were arrested in the recent past, had no information about the other groups that are operating in Kashmir. They operate in small groups. One or two of them transport weapons while two or three others carry out the attack.

Security forces May 23, recovered 15 pistols, 30 pistol magazines, 300 rounds along with one silencer in the Chanapora area of Srinagar from two hybrid terrorists. Earlier April 20, the security forces recovered a huge cache of pistols and grenades in north Kashmir’s Kupwara which included 10 pistols, 17 pistol magazines and five grenades.

There are reports that terrorist handlers have distributed nearly 200 pistols in Kashmir to carry out the target killings. In the first five months of 2022, the security forces have neutralised more than 85 terrorists and more than 40 hybrid terrorists have been arrested.

The hybrid terrorism is once again pushing Kashmir back into dark days as the security agencies firmly believe that these terrorists cannot operate and survive without the support of locals. Most of the hybrid terrorists are local youths who have been indoctrinated by their handlers to such an extent that they are killing anyone on the directions of their bosses sitting across the Line of Control (LoC).

The guns provided by Pakistan turning towards a common man, including Muslims and Hindus, has exposed the real face of terror. The senseless killings are pushing Kashmir towards uncertainty and chaos. If the people don’t raise their voice against the cold blooded murders of the innocents, Kashmir can never come out from the quagmire of uncertainty. People of Kashmir need to understand that peace is prerequisite for development and their prosperity, top officers of the various security agencies have said.