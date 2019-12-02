New Delhi: Expressing serious concern over the rape and murder of a woman veterinarian in Hyderabad, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP Amar Patnaik Monday stressed upon taking steps to work on societal front to prevent such horrific crimes against women.

Speaking in the Rajya Sabha during Zero Hour, Patnaik cited the education background of the accused in Hyderabad case and said that there is need to work on cultural front.

“The cultural aspect, in this particular case, is that no amount of education, given the kind of educational background of the accused, neither through the schools nor through media, can improve the situation. It has to be in society altogether. We have to do something on societal front which, I think, no amount of legislation could help,” Patnaik said.

He also said that the entire ecosystem of adherence to law is lacking in the country.

“In this particular case, the authorities were checking his licence and he could hoodwink them and then go ahead. Probably, this particular case could have been prevented had that particular person could have been caught at that time,” Patnaik said.

The BJD MP said that we have included death penalty in the law but the rule of law can’t be implemented in isolation.